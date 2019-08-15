NRC Group Holdings Corp. (NRCG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA)

This is a contrast between NRC Group Holdings Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRCG) and Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Waste Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NRC Group Holdings Corp. 10 1.16 N/A -12.37 0.00 Covanta Holding Corporation 17 1.15 N/A -0.33 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates NRC Group Holdings Corp. and Covanta Holding Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NRC Group Holdings Corp. 0.00% -104.9% -17.9% Covanta Holding Corporation 0.00% 30.1% 4%

Liquidity

NRC Group Holdings Corp. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, Covanta Holding Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and has 1.2 Quick Ratio. NRC Group Holdings Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Covanta Holding Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for NRC Group Holdings Corp. and Covanta Holding Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NRC Group Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Covanta Holding Corporation 0 1 4 2.80

Meanwhile, Covanta Holding Corporation’s average price target is $18.2, while its potential upside is 11.25%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

NRC Group Holdings Corp. and Covanta Holding Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 13.2% and 84.9%. Insiders owned 1% of NRC Group Holdings Corp. shares. Competitively, 0.8% are Covanta Holding Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NRC Group Holdings Corp. 4.16% 9.07% 41.73% 30.01% 21.39% 60.26% Covanta Holding Corporation -0.81% -3.26% -2.99% 8.78% -2.16% 28.32%

For the past year NRC Group Holdings Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Covanta Holding Corporation.

Summary

Covanta Holding Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors NRC Group Holdings Corp.

NRC Group Holdings Corp. provides various environmental, compliance, and waste management services to the marine and rail transportation, general industrial, and energy markets. The company is based in Great River, New York.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. The company disposes waste and generates electricity and/or steam; and sells metal recovered during the energy-from-waste process. It owns and operates 42 energy-from-waste facilities; 5 additional energy generation facilities, including wood biomass and hydroelectric renewable energy production facilities in North America. Covanta Holding Corporation also owns and operates 17 transfer stations, 15 environmental services facilities, 1 regional metals recycling facility, and 4 landfills. The company was formerly known as Danielson Holding Corporation and changed its name to Covanta Holding Corporation in September 2005. Covanta Holding Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.