NRC Group Holdings Corp. (NRCG) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Waste Management company, NRC Group Holdings Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRCG) is competing with its competitors based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

NRC Group Holdings Corp. has 13.2% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 48.05% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand NRC Group Holdings Corp. has 1% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 7.97% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has NRC Group Holdings Corp. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NRC Group Holdings Corp. 0.00% -104.90% -17.90% Industry Average 1.16% 28.04% 5.01%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares NRC Group Holdings Corp. and its competitors’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio NRC Group Holdings Corp. N/A 10 0.00 Industry Average 16.96M 1.46B 304.00

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for NRC Group Holdings Corp. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NRC Group Holdings Corp. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.78 2.13 2.36

NRC Group Holdings Corp. presently has an average target price of $12, suggesting a potential upside of 0.59%. The potential upside of the competitors is 70.63%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, NRC Group Holdings Corp. make equities research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of NRC Group Holdings Corp. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NRC Group Holdings Corp. 4.16% 9.07% 41.73% 30.01% 21.39% 60.26% Industry Average 3.62% 5.82% 13.16% 20.60% 27.55% 29.72%

For the past year NRC Group Holdings Corp. was more bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NRC Group Holdings Corp. are 1.6 and 1.5. Competitively, NRC Group Holdings Corp.’s competitors have 1.43 and 1.24 for Current and Quick Ratio. NRC Group Holdings Corp. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NRC Group Holdings Corp.’s rivals.

Dividends

NRC Group Holdings Corp. does not pay a dividend.

NRC Group Holdings Corp. provides various environmental, compliance, and waste management services to the marine and rail transportation, general industrial, and energy markets. The company is based in Great River, New York.