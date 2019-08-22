NRC Group Holdings Corp. (NRCG) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

As Waste Management company, NRC Group Holdings Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRCG) is competing with its competitors based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.2% of NRC Group Holdings Corp.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.05% of all Waste Management’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1% of NRC Group Holdings Corp. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.97% of all Waste Management companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has NRC Group Holdings Corp. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NRC Group Holdings Corp. 0.00% -104.90% -17.90% Industry Average 1.16% 28.04% 5.01%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares NRC Group Holdings Corp. and its peers’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio NRC Group Holdings Corp. N/A 10 0.00 Industry Average 16.96M 1.46B 304.00

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for NRC Group Holdings Corp. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NRC Group Holdings Corp. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.67 1.75 2.47

NRC Group Holdings Corp. currently has an average target price of $12, suggesting a potential upside of 4.35%. As a group, Waste Management companies have a potential upside of 84.71%. The analysts’ opionion based on the data given earlier is that NRC Group Holdings Corp.’s peers are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of NRC Group Holdings Corp. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NRC Group Holdings Corp. 4.16% 9.07% 41.73% 30.01% 21.39% 60.26% Industry Average 3.62% 5.82% 13.16% 20.60% 27.55% 29.72%

For the past year NRC Group Holdings Corp. has stronger performance than NRC Group Holdings Corp.’s rivals.

Liquidity

NRC Group Holdings Corp. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, NRC Group Holdings Corp.’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.43 and has 1.24 Quick Ratio. NRC Group Holdings Corp. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NRC Group Holdings Corp.’s rivals.

Dividends

NRC Group Holdings Corp. does not pay a dividend.

NRC Group Holdings Corp. provides various environmental, compliance, and waste management services to the marine and rail transportation, general industrial, and energy markets. The company is based in Great River, New York.