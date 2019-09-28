NRC Group Holdings Corp. (NRCG) and Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) Contrasting side by side

Since NRC Group Holdings Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRCG) and Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) are part of the Waste Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NRC Group Holdings Corp. 12 0.00 9.33M -12.37 0.00 Aqua Metals Inc. 2 -0.08 50.27M -1.19 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for NRC Group Holdings Corp. and Aqua Metals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us NRC Group Holdings Corp. and Aqua Metals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NRC Group Holdings Corp. 77,814,845.70% -104.9% -17.9% Aqua Metals Inc. 2,738,017,429.19% -75.6% -57.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of NRC Group Holdings Corp. are 1.6 and 1.5 respectively. Its competitor Aqua Metals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is 2. Aqua Metals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than NRC Group Holdings Corp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both NRC Group Holdings Corp. and Aqua Metals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 13.2% and 29.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1% of NRC Group Holdings Corp.’s shares. Competitively, 0.8% are Aqua Metals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NRC Group Holdings Corp. 4.16% 9.07% 41.73% 30.01% 21.39% 60.26% Aqua Metals Inc. 1.6% 18.63% -20.75% -15.11% -35.47% 4.95%

For the past year NRC Group Holdings Corp. has stronger performance than Aqua Metals Inc.

Summary

Aqua Metals Inc. beats NRC Group Holdings Corp. on 6 of the 10 factors.

NRC Group Holdings Corp. provides various environmental, compliance, and waste management services to the marine and rail transportation, general industrial, and energy markets. The company is based in Great River, New York.