NOW Inc. (DNOW)’s Financial Results Comparing With Profire Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE)

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) and Profire Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) compete against each other in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NOW Inc. 14 0.38 N/A 0.55 22.27 Profire Energy Inc. 2 1.72 N/A 0.12 12.17

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of NOW Inc. and Profire Energy Inc. Profire Energy Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to NOW Inc. The company that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. NOW Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us NOW Inc. and Profire Energy Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NOW Inc. 0.00% 5.6% 3.7% Profire Energy Inc. 0.00% 13% 11.9%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.4 shows that NOW Inc. is 40.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Profire Energy Inc.’s beta is 1.77 which is 77.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of NOW Inc. are 2.6 and 1.3 respectively. Its competitor Profire Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.9 and its Quick Ratio is 6.4. Profire Energy Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than NOW Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for NOW Inc. and Profire Energy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NOW Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Profire Energy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

NOW Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 39.49% and an $16 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Profire Energy Inc.’s consensus target price is $5, while its potential upside is 224.68%. The information presented earlier suggests that Profire Energy Inc. looks more robust than NOW Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of NOW Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 49% of Profire Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.3% of NOW Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.4% of Profire Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NOW Inc. -5.33% -17.67% -14.1% -10.97% -15.58% 5.24% Profire Energy Inc. 0.69% -8.18% -7.01% -14.62% -57.06% 0.69%

For the past year NOW Inc. has stronger performance than Profire Energy Inc.

Summary

NOW Inc. beats Profire Energy Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

NOW Inc. distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift solutions, power transmission products, production process equipment, pumps, paint and coatings, mill tools, safety supplies, and spare parts, as well as provides application systems and parts integration, optimization solutions, and after-sales support services. The company also provides supply chain management solutions that include procurement, inventory and warehouse management, logistics, point of issue technology, project management, business process, and performance metrics reporting. It offers its products under the DistributionNOW and Wilson Export brand names. The company serves customers in the upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors of the energy industry, including drilling contractors, well servicing companies, independent and national oil and gas companies, midstream operators, and refineries, as well as petrochemical, chemical, utilities, and other downstream energy processors; and industrial and manufacturing companies. NOW Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Profire Energy, Inc., an oilfield technology company, provides burner- and chemical-management products and services for the oil and gas industry primarily in the United States and Canadian markets. It assists energy production companies in the production and transportation of oil and natural gas. The company offers burner-management systems to ignite, monitor, and manage the burner flames used in oilfield vessels, as well as complementary oilfield products, such as valves and fuel trains, airplates, solar packages, and flare stack igniter and nozzles. It also provides chemical-management systems to monitor and manage chemical-injection process to ensure that optimal levels of chemicals are injected. Profire Energy, Inc. also sells and installs its systems in France, Italy, Ukraine, India, Nigeria, the Middle East, Australia, and Brazil. The company is headquartered in Lindon, Utah.