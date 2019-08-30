NOW Inc. (DNOW)’s Financial Results Comparing With C&J Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:CJ)

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) and C&J Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:CJ) compete against each other in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NOW Inc. 14 0.40 N/A 0.55 22.27 C&J Energy Services Inc. 13 0.30 N/A -2.65 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for NOW Inc. and C&J Energy Services Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows NOW Inc. and C&J Energy Services Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NOW Inc. 0.00% 5.6% 3.7% C&J Energy Services Inc. 0.00% -13.9% -11.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NOW Inc. are 2.6 and 1.3. Competitively, C&J Energy Services Inc. has 2.1 and 1.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. NOW Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than C&J Energy Services Inc.

Analyst Ratings

NOW Inc. and C&J Energy Services Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NOW Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 C&J Energy Services Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of NOW Inc. is $16, with potential upside of 33.67%. Meanwhile, C&J Energy Services Inc.’s consensus price target is $16.25, while its potential upside is 71.96%. The data provided earlier shows that C&J Energy Services Inc. appears more favorable than NOW Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

NOW Inc. and C&J Energy Services Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 18.67%. 1.3% are NOW Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of C&J Energy Services Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NOW Inc. -5.33% -17.67% -14.1% -10.97% -15.58% 5.24% C&J Energy Services Inc. 4.19% -6.09% -20.9% -30.93% -53.68% -18.96%

For the past year NOW Inc. had bullish trend while C&J Energy Services Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

NOW Inc. beats C&J Energy Services Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

NOW Inc. distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift solutions, power transmission products, production process equipment, pumps, paint and coatings, mill tools, safety supplies, and spare parts, as well as provides application systems and parts integration, optimization solutions, and after-sales support services. The company also provides supply chain management solutions that include procurement, inventory and warehouse management, logistics, point of issue technology, project management, business process, and performance metrics reporting. It offers its products under the DistributionNOW and Wilson Export brand names. The company serves customers in the upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors of the energy industry, including drilling contractors, well servicing companies, independent and national oil and gas companies, midstream operators, and refineries, as well as petrochemical, chemical, utilities, and other downstream energy processors; and industrial and manufacturing companies. NOW Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

C&J Energy Services, Inc. provides completion and production services for oil and gas industry primarily in North America. The company provides well construction, well completions, well support, and other oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. It operates through Completion Services and Well Support Services segments. The Completion Services segment provides hydraulic fracturing; casedhole solutions comprising cased-hole wireline, pumpdown, wireline logging, perforating, pressure pumping, well site make-up and pressure testing, and other complementary services; and well construction services, such as cementing and directional drilling services. This segment also engages in the engineering and production of various parts and components, such as perforating guns and addressable switches, which are used in the completion process. The Well Support segment offers rig services, such as providing workover and other support services that are involved in repair and maintenance of oil and gas wells, re-drilling operations, and plugging and abandonment operations; fluids management services, including storage, transportation, and disposal services for produced fluids and fluids used in the drilling, completion, and workover of oil and gas wells; coiled tubing services; artificial lift applications; and other well support services. The company operates in onshore basins in the continental United States and Western Canada. C&J Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. C&J Energy Services, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Nabors Industries Ltd.