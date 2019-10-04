NOW Inc. (DNOW) Reaches $10.40 52-Week Low; Scorpio Bulkers (SALT) Shorts Raised By 10.09%

Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) had an increase of 10.09% in short interest. SALT’s SI was 3.16 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 10.09% from 2.87M shares previously. With 435,800 avg volume, 7 days are for Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT)’s short sellers to cover SALT’s short positions. The SI to Scorpio Bulkers Inc’s float is 5.51%. The stock increased 5.10% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $6.18. About 120,745 shares traded. Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT) has declined 16.53% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SALT News: 03/04/2018 Scorpio Bulkers Inc. Announces a Commitment for a New Loan Facility; 23/04/2018 – Scorpio Bulkers Had $55M in Cash and Cash Equivalents at April 20; 23/04/2018 – SCORPIO BULKERS 1Q LOSS/SHR 8C; 16/05/2018 – Scorpio Bulkers Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Warlander Asset Management LP Exits Position in Scorpio Bulkers; 17/04/2018 – SCORPIO BULKERS INC – ENTERED INTO A FINANCING TRANSACTION IN RESPECT OF ONE OF COMPANY’S ULTRAMAX VESSELS WITH AN UNAFFILIATED THIRD PARTY IN JAPAN; 03/04/2018 – SCORPIO BULKERS REPORTS A COMMITMENT FOR A NEW LOAN FACILITY; 23/04/2018 – SCORPIO BULKERS 1Q LOSS/SHR 8C, EST. LOSS/SHR 4C; 23/04/2018 – Scorpio Bulkers 1Q Rev $54.3M; 23/04/2018 – SCORPIO BULKERS 1Q REV. $54.3M, EST. $53.7M

The stock of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) hit a new 52-week low and has $9.57 target or 8.00% below today’s $10.40 share price. The 9 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $1.14 billion company. The 1-year low was reported on Oct, 4 by Barchart.com. If the $9.57 price target is reached, the company will be worth $91.44 million less. The stock decreased 2.21% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $10.4. About 248,030 shares traded. NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) has declined 15.58% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DNOW News: 07/05/2018 – NOW Inc Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 14-16; 02/05/2018 – NOW 1Q Rev $764M; 08/05/2018 – NOW Inc Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 02/05/2018 – NOW 1Q EPS 2c; 30/04/2018 – NOW Inc. Completes New Senior Secured Credit Facility; 15/05/2018 – NOW Inc Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – NOW Inc at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – NOW Inc Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 02/05/2018 – NOW 1Q Adj EPS 1c; 11/05/2018 – Cove Street Capital Buys New 1.6% Position in NOW Inc

Scorpio Bulkers Inc., a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers. The company has market cap of $447.98 million. The Company’s vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers along worldwide shipping routes. It has a 18.61 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2017, the firm owned or finance leased 55 vessels comprising 18 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels.

NOW Inc. distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.14 billion. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift solutions, power transmission products, production process equipment, pumps, paint and coatings, mill tools, safety supplies, and spare parts, as well as provides application systems and parts integration, optimization solutions, and after-sales support services. It has a 17.09 P/E ratio. The firm also provides supply chain management solutions that include procurement, inventory and warehouse management, logistics, point of issue technology, project management, business process, and performance metrics reporting.

Analysts await NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) to report earnings on November, 6 before the open. They expect $0.10 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.15 per share. DNOW’s profit will be $10.99 million for 26.00 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by NOW Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

