NOW Inc. (DNOW) and Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) and Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NOW Inc. 14 0.42 N/A 0.55 25.24 Seacor Holdings Inc. 44 1.07 N/A 3.19 14.17

Table 1 demonstrates NOW Inc. and Seacor Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Seacor Holdings Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than NOW Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. NOW Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Seacor Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has NOW Inc. and Seacor Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NOW Inc. 0.00% 5.6% 3.7% Seacor Holdings Inc. 0.00% 9.2% 4.1%

Volatility & Risk

NOW Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 42.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.42 beta. Seacor Holdings Inc. on the other hand, has 0.78 beta which makes it 22.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

NOW Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.6 and 1.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Seacor Holdings Inc. are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. NOW Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Seacor Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

NOW Inc. and Seacor Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NOW Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Seacor Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

NOW Inc.’s upside potential is 31.15% at a $16 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both NOW Inc. and Seacor Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 95.1% respectively. NOW Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1%. Competitively, 3.7% are Seacor Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NOW Inc. -2.66% -8.98% 1.61% -1.91% -4.54% 19.24% Seacor Holdings Inc. 2.22% 5.1% 0.04% -7.9% -12.88% 21.97%

For the past year NOW Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Seacor Holdings Inc.

Summary

Seacor Holdings Inc. beats NOW Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

NOW Inc. distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift solutions, power transmission products, production process equipment, pumps, paint and coatings, mill tools, safety supplies, and spare parts, as well as provides application systems and parts integration, optimization solutions, and after-sales support services. The company also provides supply chain management solutions that include procurement, inventory and warehouse management, logistics, point of issue technology, project management, business process, and performance metrics reporting. It offers its products under the DistributionNOW and Wilson Export brand names. The company serves customers in the upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors of the energy industry, including drilling contractors, well servicing companies, independent and national oil and gas companies, midstream operators, and refineries, as well as petrochemical, chemical, utilities, and other downstream energy processors; and industrial and manufacturing companies. NOW Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.