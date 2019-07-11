NOW Inc. (DNOW) and Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS) Contrasting side by side

Both NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) and Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS) are each other’s competitor in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NOW Inc. 14 0.47 N/A 0.55 25.24 Precision Drilling Corporation 2 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 highlights NOW Inc. and Precision Drilling Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us NOW Inc. and Precision Drilling Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NOW Inc. 0.00% 5.6% 3.7% Precision Drilling Corporation 0.00% -15.1% -6.7%

Volatility & Risk

NOW Inc. is 42.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.42 beta. Precision Drilling Corporation’s 128.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.28 beta.

Liquidity

2.6 and 1.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NOW Inc. Its rival Precision Drilling Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.1 and 2 respectively. NOW Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Precision Drilling Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for NOW Inc. and Precision Drilling Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NOW Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Precision Drilling Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

The upside potential is 32.45% for NOW Inc. with consensus target price of $18. Competitively the consensus target price of Precision Drilling Corporation is $2.6, which is potential 39.78% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Precision Drilling Corporation appears more favorable than NOW Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both NOW Inc. and Precision Drilling Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 45.9% respectively. NOW Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1% of Precision Drilling Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NOW Inc. -2.66% -8.98% 1.61% -1.91% -4.54% 19.24% Precision Drilling Corporation -1.82% -20% 1.89% -17.24% -42.4% 24.14%

For the past year NOW Inc. has weaker performance than Precision Drilling Corporation

Summary

NOW Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Precision Drilling Corporation.

NOW Inc. distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift solutions, power transmission products, production process equipment, pumps, paint and coatings, mill tools, safety supplies, and spare parts, as well as provides application systems and parts integration, optimization solutions, and after-sales support services. The company also provides supply chain management solutions that include procurement, inventory and warehouse management, logistics, point of issue technology, project management, business process, and performance metrics reporting. It offers its products under the DistributionNOW and Wilson Export brand names. The company serves customers in the upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors of the energy industry, including drilling contractors, well servicing companies, independent and national oil and gas companies, midstream operators, and refineries, as well as petrochemical, chemical, utilities, and other downstream energy processors; and industrial and manufacturing companies. NOW Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Precision Drilling Corporation provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry. This segmentÂ’s services include land drilling, directional drilling, and turnkey drilling; and procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, as well as manufacture and refurbishment of drilling and service rig equipment. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operated 255 land drilling rigs, including 135 in Canada; 103 in the United States; 5 in Mexico; 4 in Saudi Arabia; 5 in Kuwait; 2 in the Kurdistan region of Iraq; and 1 in the country of Georgia. The Completion and Production Services segment offers completion and workover services, and ancillary services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. It provides service rigs for well completion, workover, abandonment, maintenance, and re-entry preparation services; snubbing units for pressure control services; camp and catering services; and water system services. This segment also engages in the rental of oilfield surface equipment, and wellsite accommodations. This segment operated 196 well completion and workover service rigs, and 11 snubbing units in Canada and the United States; approximately 2,200 oilfield rental items, including surface storage, small-flow wastewater treatment, and power generation and solids control equipment; and 132 wellsite accommodation units in Canada. It also had 43 drilling camps and 4 base camps in Canada; and 10 large-flow wastewater treatment units, 24 pump houses, and 8 potable water production units in Canada. Precision Drilling Corporation was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.