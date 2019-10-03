NOW Inc. (DNOW) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

As Oil & Gas Equipment & Services company, NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) is competing with its competitors based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

NOW Inc. has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 64.73% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand NOW Inc. has 1.3% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 5.23% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have NOW Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NOW Inc. 907,861,369.40% 5.60% 3.70% Industry Average 2.08% 24.78% 8.61%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares NOW Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio NOW Inc. 107.40M 12 22.27 Industry Average 49.44M 2.38B 69.61

NOW Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for NOW Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NOW Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 3.00 1.43 1.81 2.53

With consensus price target of $14, NOW Inc. has a potential upside of 31.33%. As a group, Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies have a potential upside of 46.75%. Given NOW Inc.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe NOW Inc. is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of NOW Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NOW Inc. -5.33% -17.67% -14.1% -10.97% -15.58% 5.24% Industry Average 5.12% 6.58% 10.34% 19.55% 24.64% 36.00%

For the past year NOW Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NOW Inc. are 2.6 and 1.3. Competitively, NOW Inc.’s peers have 2.59 and 1.99 for Current and Quick Ratio. NOW Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NOW Inc.’s rivals.

Volatility & Risk

NOW Inc. has a beta of 1.4 and its 40.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, NOW Inc.’s peers are 72.21% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.72 beta.

Dividends

NOW Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

NOW Inc.’s rivals beat on 6 of the 6 factors NOW Inc.

NOW Inc. distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift solutions, power transmission products, production process equipment, pumps, paint and coatings, mill tools, safety supplies, and spare parts, as well as provides application systems and parts integration, optimization solutions, and after-sales support services. The company also provides supply chain management solutions that include procurement, inventory and warehouse management, logistics, point of issue technology, project management, business process, and performance metrics reporting. It offers its products under the DistributionNOW and Wilson Export brand names. The company serves customers in the upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors of the energy industry, including drilling contractors, well servicing companies, independent and national oil and gas companies, midstream operators, and refineries, as well as petrochemical, chemical, utilities, and other downstream energy processors; and industrial and manufacturing companies. NOW Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.