NOW Inc. (DNOW) and Dawson Geophysical Company (NASDAQ:DWSN) Contrasting side by side

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) and Dawson Geophysical Company (NASDAQ:DWSN), both competing one another are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NOW Inc. 14 0.40 N/A 0.55 22.27 Dawson Geophysical Company 3 0.35 N/A -1.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) and Dawson Geophysical Company (NASDAQ:DWSN)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NOW Inc. 0.00% 5.6% 3.7% Dawson Geophysical Company 0.00% -18.4% -14.5%

Risk and Volatility

NOW Inc.’s 1.4 beta indicates that its volatility is 40.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Dawson Geophysical Company has a 1.21 beta which is 21.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

NOW Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. On the competitive side is, Dawson Geophysical Company which has a 3 Current Ratio and a 3 Quick Ratio. Dawson Geophysical Company is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to NOW Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for NOW Inc. and Dawson Geophysical Company are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NOW Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Dawson Geophysical Company 0 0 0 0.00

NOW Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 38.65% and an $16 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of NOW Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 71.5% of Dawson Geophysical Company are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% are NOW Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.8% of Dawson Geophysical Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NOW Inc. -5.33% -17.67% -14.1% -10.97% -15.58% 5.24% Dawson Geophysical Company -5.56% -2.86% -10.86% -38.18% -69.25% -29.59%

For the past year NOW Inc. had bullish trend while Dawson Geophysical Company had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors NOW Inc. beats Dawson Geophysical Company.

NOW Inc. distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift solutions, power transmission products, production process equipment, pumps, paint and coatings, mill tools, safety supplies, and spare parts, as well as provides application systems and parts integration, optimization solutions, and after-sales support services. The company also provides supply chain management solutions that include procurement, inventory and warehouse management, logistics, point of issue technology, project management, business process, and performance metrics reporting. It offers its products under the DistributionNOW and Wilson Export brand names. The company serves customers in the upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors of the energy industry, including drilling contractors, well servicing companies, independent and national oil and gas companies, midstream operators, and refineries, as well as petrochemical, chemical, utilities, and other downstream energy processors; and industrial and manufacturing companies. NOW Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition services in the continental United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries. It operates seismic crews that supply seismic data primarily to companies engaged in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas on land and in land-to-water transition areas. The company also serves the potash mining industry. As of December 31, 2016, it operated seven seismic crews, consisting of three crews in the United States and four crews in Canada. Dawson Geophysical Company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas with three additional offices in Denison, Houston, and Plano, Texas, as well as two additional offices in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and Denver, Colorado.