NOW Inc. (DNOW) Analysts See $0.10 EPS; Tt International Has Cut Its Pampa Energia S A (PAM) Stake

Tt International decreased Pampa Energia S A (PAM) stake by 73.59% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Tt International sold 708,083 shares as Pampa Energia S A (PAM)’s stock rose 55.92%. The Tt International holds 254,178 shares with $8.81 million value, down from 962,261 last quarter. Pampa Energia S A now has $1.52B valuation. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $17.85. About 178,237 shares traded. Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has declined 22.44% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAM News: 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA ARS7.70B; 14/03/2018 – NTS Communications Brings Fiber Internet & Phone Services to Pampa, TX; 19/03/2018 – PAMPA SAYS DEAL REACHED W/ ECUADOR ON 18 BLOCK $176M DISPUTE; 21/03/2018 – Pampa Energía announces General Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ meeting for April 27, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Pampa Energía Informs the Market that it has Filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 17/05/2018 – NUTRIEN UNIT AND PONCE’S PAMPA VOTED IN FAVOR OF SQM CHANGES; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Pampa Energia’s S.A. at ‘B’; Outlook Stable; 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 4Q ADJ EBITDA ARS5.18B; 23/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA TO BUILD FOURTH WIND FARM; 11/05/2018 – Pampa Energia 1Q Rev ARS19.4B

Analysts expect NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) to report $0.10 EPS on November, 6 before the open.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $0.15 EPS. DNOW’s profit would be $10.87 million giving it 26.60 P/E if the $0.10 EPS is correct. After having $0.09 EPS previously, NOW Inc.’s analysts see 11.11% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.64. About 608,966 shares traded. NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) has declined 15.58% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DNOW News: 02/05/2018 – NOW 1Q EPS 2c; 14/05/2018 – NOW Inc at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 02/05/2018 – NOW 1Q Adj EPS 1c; 02/05/2018 – NOW 1Q Rev $764M; 08/05/2018 – NOW Inc Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 02/05/2018 – NOW INC 1Q ADJ EPS 1C, EST. LOSS/SHR 2C; 30/04/2018 – NOW Inc. Completes New Senior Secured Credit Facility; 07/05/2018 – NOW Inc at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – NOW Inc Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 14-16; 11/05/2018 – Cove Street Capital Buys New 1.6% Position in NOW Inc

Analysts await Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) to report earnings on November, 11. They expect $-3.98 EPS, down 32.23% or $0.97 from last year’s $-3.01 per share. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by Pampa Energia S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -292.27% negative EPS growth.

Tt International increased Wabco Hldgs Inc stake by 21,811 shares to 44,820 valued at $5.94M in 2019Q2. It also upped Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) stake by 3,468 shares and now owns 32,898 shares. Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) was raised too.

NOW Inc. distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.16 billion. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift solutions, power transmission products, production process equipment, pumps, paint and coatings, mill tools, safety supplies, and spare parts, as well as provides application systems and parts integration, optimization solutions, and after-sales support services. It has a 17.46 P/E ratio. The firm also provides supply chain management solutions that include procurement, inventory and warehouse management, logistics, point of issue technology, project management, business process, and performance metrics reporting.