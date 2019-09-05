Now Inc/De (DNOW) Shareholder Hennessy Advisors Has Decreased Its Position as Stock Declined; Intl Business Machines (IBM) Shareholder Arizona State Retirement System Trimmed Its Holding

Hennessy Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Now Inc/De (DNOW) by 14.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc sold 170,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.10% . The institutional investor held 1.01M shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.17M, down from 1.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Now Inc/De for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.30B market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $11.98. About 487,071 shares traded. NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) has declined 15.58% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DNOW News: 14/05/2018 – NOW Inc at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 02/05/2018 – NOW 1Q Rev $764M; 30/04/2018 – NOW Inc. Completes New Senior Secured Credit Facility; 07/05/2018 – NOW Inc at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Cove Street Capital Buys New 1.6% Position in NOW Inc; 26/04/2018 – NOW Inc Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 15/05/2018 – NOW Inc Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – NOW 1Q Adj EPS 1c; 23/04/2018 DJ NOW Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DNOW); 08/05/2018 – NOW Inc Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp (IBM) by 6.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System sold 13,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 183,244 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.86 million, down from 196,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in Intl Business Machines Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.47% or $4.72 during the last trading session, reaching $141.04. About 2.10 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM: RECEIVED $810M IN SETTLEMENTS FROM TAX AUDITS; 17/04/2018 – IBM – COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT FY 2018 OPERATING (NON-GAAP) DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF AT LEAST $13.80; 24/04/2018 – IBM IBM.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.57/SHR; 05/03/2018 – IBM settles legal dispute with diversity officer hired by Microsoft; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Gross Margin 43.2%; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q EPS $1.81; 20/03/2018 – WlSeKey Introduces lNeS #Think2018, a Security Broker Solution, Designed to Secure Devices, Cloud & IOT Applications, Integrated with IBM’s new Watson IoT Platform; 26/04/2018 – TSB CALLS IN IBM TO HELP RESOLVE ITS DIGITAL BANKING CRISIS – SKY NEWS; 27/03/2018 – ShiftPixy Leverages IBM’s Watson to Better Connect and Scale; 02/04/2018 – IBM Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold DNOW shares while 69 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 116.23 million shares or 2.97% less from 119.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Invests Ltd holds 0.12% or 9.47M shares. Mason Street Advsr Lc invested in 57,665 shares. Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) for 17,320 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 172,700 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0% invested in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) for 113,527 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 0.01% or 21,900 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com reported 43,454 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Huntington Comml Bank, Ohio-based fund reported 50 shares. Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Wolverine Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 4,553 shares or 0% of the stock. Bb&T Secs Llc accumulated 0% or 20,849 shares. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership accumulated 9.04M shares. Osborne Prtn Capital Management Ltd Llc holds 1.07% or 392,282 shares. First Eagle Mngmt Lc invested in 0.31% or 8.30M shares.

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52 billion and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 44,000 shares to 97,600 shares, valued at $4.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 33,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 155,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

More important recent NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “NOW Is About To Recover From Here – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Is NOW Inc (DNOW) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Worried About NOW Inc.’s (NYSE:DNOW) 5.5% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Analysts await NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) to report earnings on November, 6 before the open. They expect $0.10 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.15 per share. DNOW’s profit will be $10.88M for 29.95 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by NOW Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw & Inc owns 1.47M shares. Sei Invs Com holds 144,059 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Pacifica Capital Lc invested in 1,800 shares. Blackrock owns 60.31M shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Winslow Evans And Crocker stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Murphy accumulated 27,576 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Canal Insurance holds 83,000 shares or 3.98% of its portfolio. Security State Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia reported 1.16% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Lpl Financial Ltd invested in 266,866 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Clark Group has invested 0.02% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Aviance Prtnrs Ltd holds 0.11% or 2,838 shares in its portfolio. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Verity Verity Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 75,304 shares. 17,468 were reported by Brookstone Capital Management. Ancora Advisors Ltd Liability Corp, Us-based fund reported 12,691 shares.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 EPS, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.34B for 13.06 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.