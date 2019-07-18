Now (DNOW) Shareholder Skyline Asset Management LP Cut Position by $4.33 Million; Abbott Labs (ABT) Holder Integrys Wealth Advisors Decreased Holding

Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 2.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc sold 3,863 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 174,890 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.98M, down from 178,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $151.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.13% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $85.76. About 8.63M shares traded or 65.24% up from the average. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 16/03/2018 – Drug Makers use Nanotechnology to Improve Delivery and Dosing; 23/05/2018 – Newest Generation of Leading Heart Stent is Now Approved in the U.S. for People with Coronary Artery Disease; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: THERE ARE 1 OR 2 OTHER PEOPLE OF INTEREST; 20/04/2018 – J&J has acquired Abbott Medical Optics, TearScience and Sightbox; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT – NEWEST GENERATION OF LEADING HEART STENT NOW APPROVED IN U.S. FOR PEOPLE WITH CORONARY ARTERY DISEASE; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT CITES FDA CLEARANCE OF ADVANCED MAPPING CATHETER; 23/03/2018 – Abbott’s Alere resolves US diagnostic device probe for $33.2 mln; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs, Morgan Stanley, U.S. Bancorp, American Express, Alcoa and Pier 1 Imports are all scheduled to publish their latest earnings updates; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL VASCULAR SALES $739 MLN VS $703 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 05/04/2018 – FDA OK’D ABBOTT PERCLOSE PROGLIDE SUTURE-MEDIATED SYSTEM

Skyline Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Now Inc. (DNOW) by 31.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skyline Asset Management Lp sold 333,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 727,700 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.16 million, down from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skyline Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Now Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $12.33. About 901,899 shares traded or 43.79% up from the average. NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) has declined 4.54% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DNOW News: 02/05/2018 – NOW INC 1Q ADJ EPS 1C, EST. LOSS/SHR 2C; 02/05/2018 – NOW 1Q Rev $764M; 15/05/2018 – NOW Inc Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – NOW 1Q EPS 2c; 14/05/2018 – NOW Inc at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 08/05/2018 – NOW Inc Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 11/05/2018 – Cove Street Capital Buys New 1.6% Position in NOW Inc; 07/05/2018 – NOW Inc Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 14-16; 30/04/2018 – NOW Inc. Completes New Senior Secured Credit Facility; 02/05/2018 – NOW INC 1Q REV. $764M, EST. $719.8M

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Abbott Laboratories Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “4 Healthcare Stocks That Are Feeling Sick – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Abbott (ABT) Receives US Approval of Next-Generation MitraClip – StreetInsider.com” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “How Does Abbott’s Established Pharmaceuticals Business Compare With Its Peers? – Forbes” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Roberts Advisors Ltd has 7,648 shares. Td Asset Management Incorporated owns 0.25% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 2.03M shares. Michigan-based Concorde Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.14% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Ipswich Inv Management Inc invested 0.96% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Llc accumulated 3,502 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Jnba Financial Advsr holds 0.27% or 15,875 shares in its portfolio. Diversified Tru has 15,385 shares. Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda holds 0.19% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) or 6,384 shares. 8,000 are owned by Paradigm Mngmt New York. Carroll holds 16,778 shares. Swedbank invested 0.96% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Strategic Fincl Svcs Incorporated accumulated 0.04% or 3,692 shares. State Bank Of Hawaii stated it has 57,406 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Capstone Invest Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 3,044 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $12.17 million activity. Shares for $249,875 were bought by Stratton John G.

More notable recent NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “48 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NOW Inc. May Slow Down In The Short Run, But Long-Term Drivers Are Strong – Seeking Alpha” published on February 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “NOW Inc (DNOW) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Expect NOW Inc. To Rebound In The Medium To Long Term – Seeking Alpha” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “More on NOW Q4 earnings; shares slip ~9% in pre-market – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 14, 2019.

Analysts await NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) to report earnings on August, 2 before the open. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 10.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.1 per share. DNOW’s profit will be $9.79M for 34.25 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by NOW Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

Skyline Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.24 billion and $588.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welbilt Inc. by 93,600 shares to 638,300 shares, valued at $10.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.