Now (DNOW) Shareholder Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv Has Decreased Position; Iridian Asset Management Holding in Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Upped by $223.24 Million

Iridian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) by 45190.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iridian Asset Management Llc bought 2.94 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.13% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.94M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $224.15M, up from 6,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iridian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $88.59. About 1.40 million shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 12.40% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 30/03/2018 – NYSE IN TALKS TO BUY CHICAGO STOCK EXCHANGE- WSJ, CITING; 03/04/2018 – NYSE, Spotify’s market debut, and the Swiss miss; 19/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Open Interest Record in Sterling Futures; 03/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE APRIL OIL ADV UP 7% Y/Y; 26/04/2018 – ICE Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-BoE expects big switch from Libor to start in earnest; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ BX DECLARES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Rev $1.58B; 29/05/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S.- COTTON FUTURES DAILY PRICE LIMIT EXPANDS TO 5 CENTS PER POUND EFFECTIVE WITH START OF TRADING FOR WEDNESDAY; 19/03/2018 – CBOE EDGA U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv decreased its stake in Now Inc (DNOW) by 24.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv sold 55,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 174,000 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43M, down from 229,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv who had been investing in Now Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $14.64. About 344,167 shares traded. NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) has declined 4.54% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DNOW News: 14/05/2018 – NOW Inc at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 02/05/2018 – NOW 1Q Rev $764M; 02/05/2018 – NOW INC 1Q REV. $764M, EST. $719.8M; 08/05/2018 – NOW Inc Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 11/05/2018 – Cove Street Capital Buys New 1.6% Position in NOW Inc; 26/04/2018 – NOW Inc Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 02/05/2018 – NOW 1Q Adj EPS 1c; 30/04/2018 – NOW Inc. Completes New Senior Secured Credit Facility; 23/04/2018 DJ NOW Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DNOW); 02/05/2018 – NOW 1Q EPS 2c

Iridian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $11.52 billion and $7.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Versum Materials Inc. by 6.00M shares to 15,610 shares, valued at $785,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Martin Marietta Materials Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 574,259 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 920,626 shares, and cut its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Limited Company has invested 0.04% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Focused Wealth Mgmt accumulated 1,100 shares. Legal & General Gru Public Ltd Company has 0.15% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 3.55M shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc has 279,000 shares for 1.17% of their portfolio. Raymond James Serv Advsrs Inc has 0.12% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Armstrong Shaw Associate Inc Ct holds 51,763 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp invested 0.04% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Indiana-based Indiana & Mngmt Company has invested 0.21% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Park Avenue Secs Ltd Llc accumulated 2,946 shares. Montag A Assoc accumulated 113,686 shares or 0.8% of the stock. Donaldson Mngmt Llc owns 2,639 shares. Cooke & Bieler LP accumulated 1.73% or 1.26M shares. Oppenheimer & Communication owns 5,600 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Company invested in 5.25M shares. Country Bankshares reported 2,000 shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold DNOW shares while 69 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 116.23 million shares or 2.97% less from 119.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk Invests Lp owns 12,100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 78,934 shares. Us Bank & Trust De holds 0% of its portfolio in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) for 1,083 shares. Da Davidson And Communications reported 47,199 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com holds 43,454 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cwm accumulated 77 shares or 0% of the stock. Tower Research Ltd Liability Com (Trc) holds 0.02% or 18,127 shares in its portfolio. 44,055 are held by Voya Inv Ltd Liability. Deutsche Bancorp Ag has 0.01% invested in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 5,778 shares. Independent Order Of Foresters accumulated 0.11% or 8,334 shares. Black Creek Invest Management holds 0.86% of its portfolio in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) for 1.81 million shares. City Hldgs, a West Virginia-based fund reported 12 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt invested 0.01% in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW).