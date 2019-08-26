Now (DNOW) Shareholder Cipher Capital LP Has Lifted Its Position by $865,891 as Share Price Declined; As Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Stock Price Declined, Tcw Group Has Cut Position

Cipher Capital Lp increased its stake in Now Inc (DNOW) by 384.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp bought 66,607 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.10% . The hedge fund held 83,914 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17M, up from 17,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in Now Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.52% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $11.5. About 974,496 shares traded or 19.65% up from the average. NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) has declined 15.58% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DNOW News: 02/05/2018 – NOW 1Q Rev $764M; 02/05/2018 – NOW INC 1Q ADJ EPS 1C, EST. LOSS/SHR 2C; 02/05/2018 – NOW INC 1Q REV. $764M, EST. $719.8M; 23/04/2018 DJ NOW Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DNOW); 02/05/2018 – NOW 1Q Adj EPS 1c; 14/05/2018 – NOW Inc at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 15/05/2018 – NOW Inc Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – NOW Inc Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 11/05/2018 – Cove Street Capital Buys New 1.6% Position in NOW Inc; 07/05/2018 – NOW Inc Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 14-16

Tcw Group Inc decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 11.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tcw Group Inc sold 286,924 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The institutional investor held 2.13M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.65 million, down from 2.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tcw Group Inc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $40.03. About 3.09 million shares traded or 33.48% up from the average. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q Net $231M; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Zions Bancorporation To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 26/03/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $59; 22/04/2018 – DJ Zions Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZION); 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ZIONS BANCORPORATION TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; 25/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: 1Q Net Loans Charged-Off During Qtr 0.05%; 12/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NIM WAS 3.56% COMPARED WITH 3.38%; 23/04/2018 – Zions Banc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold ZION shares while 152 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 168.18 million shares or 1.18% less from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 26,694 were accumulated by Lpl Financial Limited Liability Company. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 59,686 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability owns 29,660 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Northern Tru Corp accumulated 0.02% or 2.20 million shares. Apg Asset Nv holds 0.04% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) or 483,100 shares. Todd Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation, Kentucky-based fund reported 541,230 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0.08% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). 50,608 were reported by Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct has invested 0.02% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). 18,990 are held by Cibc. Stifel Financial Corp has 220,566 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has 0.38% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 377,316 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.03% or 295,149 shares in its portfolio. Rice Hall James And Limited Liability Corporation reported 67,402 shares stake.

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 4.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ZION’s profit will be $192.89 million for 9.18 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.10% EPS growth.

Tcw Group Inc, which manages about $10.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 4,908 shares to 104,908 shares, valued at $13.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Domo Inc by 85,855 shares in the quarter, for a total of 216,298 shares, and has risen its stake in Allergan Plc.

