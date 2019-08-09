Now (DNOW) Shareholder Black Creek Investment Management Has Decreased Its Position; Capwealth Advisors Cut Carnival Paired Ctf (CCL) Position by $525,200 as Stock Price Declined

Capwealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Carnival Corp Paired Ctf (CCL) by 3.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capwealth Advisors Llc sold 10,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 263,723 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.38M, down from 274,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capwealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carnival Corp Paired Ctf for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $46.45. About 4.29M shares traded or 1.75% up from the average. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 24/05/2018 – Speedcast Delivers New Standard of Internet Guest Experience with Unparalleled Bandwidth to Carnival Horizon Cruise Ship; 03/04/2018 – Holland America Line’s Popular Ready Set Sail Promotion Offers Pre-Paid Gratuities, Reduced Deposits and Exceptional Cruise Fares; 26/04/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Names Lars Ljoen to Head Marine Operations; 14/03/2018 – MGM Resorts Appoints Carnival Corp Executive Jan Swartz to Boar; 18/05/2018 – Princess Cruises Releases South America 2019-2020 Cruise Vacations; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL SEES FY ’18 NET REV YIELDS IN LINE W/ DEC. GUIDANCE; 30/05/2018 – Bend Source: A Carnival with a K; 24/04/2018 – Holland America Line Sponsors Guest Chef Night at Seattle’s FareStart Restaurant with President Orlando Ashford and Executive Team Serving Diners; 09/04/2018 – Seabourn Expands Culinary Offerings With “Earth & Ocean At The Patio™” – An “Al Fresco” Dining Experience; 24/04/2018 – Carnival Corporation Selects Konami’s SYNKROS Casino Management System for Fleetwide Gaming Operations

Black Creek Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Now Inc (DNOW) by 6.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc sold 127,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.10% . The institutional investor held 1.81M shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.21M, down from 1.93 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Now Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.38B market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $12.35. About 960,176 shares traded or 27.51% up from the average. NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) has declined 15.58% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DNOW News: 11/05/2018 – Cove Street Capital Buys New 1.6% Position in NOW Inc; 08/05/2018 – NOW Inc Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 30/04/2018 – NOW Inc. Completes New Senior Secured Credit Facility; 02/05/2018 – NOW INC 1Q REV. $764M, EST. $719.8M; 07/05/2018 – NOW Inc Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 14-16; 15/05/2018 – NOW Inc Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – NOW Inc at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – NOW 1Q Rev $764M; 14/05/2018 – NOW Inc at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 02/05/2018 – NOW INC 1Q ADJ EPS 1C, EST. LOSS/SHR 2C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold DNOW shares while 69 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 116.23 million shares or 2.97% less from 119.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Management Limited Com reported 0.02% in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 1.26 million shares. Us Comml Bank De holds 0% in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) or 1,083 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors reported 141 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania-based Cooke Bieler Ltd Partnership has invested 0.25% in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Invesco reported 0% of its portfolio in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Moreover, Wells Fargo Company Mn has 0% invested in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) for 1.15M shares. 44,055 were reported by Voya Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 57,665 shares stake. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Company holds 0% or 95,829 shares. Hennessy Advsrs Inc has invested 0.66% in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Moody Comml Bank Division invested in 399 shares or 0% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Ins stated it has 166,762 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. First Interstate Bancshares reported 0% stake. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corp holds 152,531 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

More notable recent NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “11 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is NOW Inc (DNOW) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “DistributionNOW Inc. (DNOW) Reports In-Line Q2 EPS, Revenues Beat – StreetInsider.com” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why NOW Stock Plunged Nearly 18% in July – Motley Fool” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “NOW’s Rebound Flattens Out in Q2 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.97B and $2.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grifols S A (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 45,056 shares to 3.27M shares, valued at $65.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Morningstar Inc (NASDAQ:MORN) by 2,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Banco Santander S A.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. On Tuesday, June 25 the insider DONALD ARNOLD W bought $997,267.

Analysts await Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. CCL’s profit will be $1.87B for 4.59 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Carnival Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 283.33% EPS growth.

Capwealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $719.93 million and $652.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Freddie Mac 6.02 Pfd Pfd Ser X (FMCKL) by 222,125 shares to 454,325 shares, valued at $3.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Federal Home Ln Mtg Corp Pfd 8 (FMCKJ) by 106,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.72M shares, and has risen its stake in Macys Inc Com (NYSE:M).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Company owns 44,897 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr invested in 26,518 shares. Counselors Inc reported 157,510 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Company owns 1,027 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 8,264 shares. Moreover, Chase Invest Counsel has 0.12% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Buckingham Cap Mgmt invested in 170,120 shares or 0.81% of the stock. Santa Barbara Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 2.28 million shares. Carlson Cap Limited Partnership holds 0.26% or 286,300 shares. Whittier Tru Company holds 145 shares. Central Bancorp And reported 150 shares stake. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Company invested in 0.11% or 1.73 million shares. Naples Advsrs Ltd Llc invested in 19,672 shares. Capwealth Advisors Ltd Llc, a Tennessee-based fund reported 263,723 shares. Moreover, Tortoise Invest Mngmt Lc has 0% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 330 shares.