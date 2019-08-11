Now (DNOW) Shareholder Black Creek Investment Management Has Cut Stake by $1.65 Million as Stock Declined; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holder Amica Retiree Medical Trust Decreased Its Position as Valuation Declined

Amica Retiree Medical Trust decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 62.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Retiree Medical Trust sold 14,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 8,915 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $720,000, down from 23,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $299.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $70.84. About 13.25M shares traded or 25.56% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 23/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil to Improve Energy Efficiency in Refining, Chemical Manufacturing; 27/03/2018 – SOMO CHIEF SAYS IRAQ RECEIVED OFFESR FROM EXXON AND TOTAL FOR JOINT VENTURE TO HELP MARKETING AND SELLING OF IRAQI OIL; 17/04/2018 – ETHOSENERGY SAYS HAS BEEN AWARDED A MULTI-MLN DOLLAR CONTRACT BY EXXONMOBIL FOR WORK AT BAYTOWN REFINERY IN TEXAS; 24/05/2018 – Exxon CEO Defends Plan, Petrobras Sinks on Strike: Energy Wrap; 24/05/2018 – MEDIA-Exxon CEO to invest heavily in mega-projects to dominate oil and natural gas markets – Bloomberg; 13/04/2018 – Massachusetts top court rules against Exxon in climate change probe; 13/04/2018 – Exxon Loses Again in Court Attempt to Dodge Climate Change Probe; 13/03/2018 – Exxon and biotech group bet on producing algae-based fuel; 07/03/2018 – EXXON CEO:’NO PROBLEM’ SACRIFICING VOLUME FOR EARNINGS, RETURNS; 03/05/2018 – Exxon pushes ahead with Rosneft LNG project despite sanctions

Black Creek Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Now Inc (DNOW) by 6.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc sold 127,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.10% . The institutional investor held 1.81M shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.21M, down from 1.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Now Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $11.87. About 604,970 shares traded. NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) has declined 15.58% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DNOW News: 07/05/2018 – NOW Inc Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 14-16; 15/05/2018 – NOW Inc Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – NOW 1Q Adj EPS 1c; 11/05/2018 – Cove Street Capital Buys New 1.6% Position in NOW Inc; 02/05/2018 – NOW 1Q Rev $764M; 23/04/2018 DJ NOW Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DNOW); 02/05/2018 – NOW 1Q EPS 2c; 02/05/2018 – NOW INC 1Q ADJ EPS 1C, EST. LOSS/SHR 2C; 30/04/2018 – NOW Inc. Completes New Senior Secured Credit Facility; 02/05/2018 – NOW INC 1Q REV. $764M, EST. $719.8M

Amica Retiree Medical Trust, which manages about $113.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) by 5,339 shares to 7,331 shares, valued at $419,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategic Wealth Ltd Liability Company holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 57,235 shares. Berkshire Money Mgmt holds 9,520 shares. Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Mcmillion Cap Management Inc has 45,742 shares. Kcm Advisors Ltd Liability Corp, California-based fund reported 100,564 shares. Arrow stated it has 59,513 shares or 1.11% of all its holdings. Crestwood Group Limited Company stated it has 226,713 shares or 1.31% of all its holdings. Fundx Inv Gp Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.26% stake. 89,924 are held by Chemung Canal Trust Co. Nbt Retail Bank N A invested in 2.61% or 177,584 shares. Cibc World Mkts Corp reported 1.42% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 32,742 are owned by Martin Tn. Kelly Lawrence W And Associates Inc Ca invested in 0.2% or 13,431 shares. Clark Capital Mgmt Group holds 112,903 shares. Lafleur & Godfrey Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 5,783 shares stake.

