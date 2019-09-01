Now (DNOW) Market Valuation Declined While Heartland Advisors Decreased by $352,313 Its Holding; Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Decreased Position in Morgan Stanley (MS) by $310.93 Million

Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc sold 7.40 million shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 404.83M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.08B, down from 412.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $41.49. About 7.43 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 18/04/2018 – Gorman hails ‘exceptional’ trading as Morgan Stanley posts record profits; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley reported a record profit and revenue for the first quarter on Wednesday, as its trading business did better than expected; 13/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY REPORTS 5.0 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN PENN VIRGINIA CORP AS OF APRIL 4 – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – Schroder North American Adds Hershey, Exits Morgan Stanley; 07/03/2018 – INDIA MATERIALS: MORGAN STANLEY SAYS IF LOWER US STEEL IMPORTS LEAD TO EXCESS STEEL GLOBALLY, THERE COULD BE POTENTIAL RISK TO GLOBAL & INDIAN STEEL PRICES; 12/03/2018 – NUTANIX INC NTNX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $42; 29/03/2018 – Tracy Morgan Brings Comedy to L.A. for “In Stitches: A Night of Laughs” on April 27; 22/05/2018 – HENRY MORGAN LTD HML.AX – BUY-BACK DOES NOT REQUIRE SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL AS IT WILL BE WITHIN 10/12 LIMIT PERMITTED BY CORPORATIONS ACT; 11/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Sees Detroit Largely Exiting American Car Market; 06/03/2018 – VALEANT VRX.N : MORGAN STANLEY SAYS IF GENERIC PRESSURES ARE DELAYED IN 2018, IT COULD MAKE IT MORE CHALLENGING FOR CO TO GROW ITS TOP LINE IN 2019

Heartland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Now Inc (DNOW) by 5.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc sold 27,101 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.10% . The institutional investor held 455,416 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36 million, down from 482,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Now Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.89. About 611,606 shares traded. NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) has declined 15.58% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DNOW News: 08/05/2018 – NOW Inc Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 07/05/2018 – NOW Inc at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – NOW INC 1Q ADJ EPS 1C, EST. LOSS/SHR 2C; 02/05/2018 – NOW 1Q Adj EPS 1c; 02/05/2018 – NOW INC 1Q REV. $764M, EST. $719.8M; 30/04/2018 – NOW Inc. Completes New Senior Secured Credit Facility; 11/05/2018 – Cove Street Capital Buys New 1.6% Position in NOW Inc; 14/05/2018 – NOW Inc at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 23/04/2018 DJ NOW Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DNOW); 07/05/2018 – NOW Inc Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 14-16

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold DNOW shares while 69 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 116.23 million shares or 2.97% less from 119.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & has 0.01% invested in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv reported 0.33% of its portfolio in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 19,840 shares. Black Creek Inv Management Inc stated it has 1.81 million shares. Tudor Invest Corp Et Al accumulated 146,938 shares. Qv Inc has invested 2% of its portfolio in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 141,161 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 0.01% or 21,900 shares. Century accumulated 489,790 shares. Seabridge Invest Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 54,190 shares. Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0% in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). 15,867 are owned by Hsbc Public Ltd Llc. Massachusetts Svcs Ma reported 6.28 million shares.

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06 billion and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 100,000 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $3.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 10,901 shares in the quarter, for a total of 217,502 shares, and has risen its stake in Tristate Cap Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:TSC).

