Now (DNOW) Holder Black Creek Investment Management Has Lowered Its Position by $1.65 Million as Share Value Rose; Sessa Capital Im LP Trimmed Its Groupon (GRPN) Position by $11.53 Million

Black Creek Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Now Inc (DNOW) by 6.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc sold 127,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.81M shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.21 million, down from 1.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Now Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $13.49. About 679,925 shares traded or 10.72% up from the average. NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) has declined 4.54% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DNOW News: 02/05/2018 – NOW 1Q Adj EPS 1c; 14/05/2018 – NOW Inc at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 15/05/2018 – NOW Inc Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – NOW INC 1Q ADJ EPS 1C, EST. LOSS/SHR 2C; 07/05/2018 – NOW Inc at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Cove Street Capital Buys New 1.6% Position in NOW Inc; 07/05/2018 – NOW Inc Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 14-16; 08/05/2018 – NOW Inc Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 23/04/2018 DJ NOW Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DNOW); 02/05/2018 – NOW 1Q EPS 2c

Sessa Capital Im Lp decreased its stake in Groupon Inc (GRPN) by 55.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sessa Capital Im Lp sold 3.84M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.42% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.11 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.03M, down from 6.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sessa Capital Im Lp who had been investing in Groupon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.48. About 2.53M shares traded. Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has declined 31.83% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-UPS goes Groupon, launching discounts for retailers; 07/05/2018 – GROUPON LAUNCHES LOCAL RESTAURANT DEALS FOR AMEX MEMBERS; 01/05/2018 – GROUPON BUYS VOUCHERCLOUD PARENT CO. FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE $65M; 01/05/2018 – GROUPON BUYS CLOUD SAVINGS CO; 01/05/2018 – Groupon Acquires Cloud Savings Company, Ltd; 30/05/2018 – CHINA’S DALIAN WANDA SAYS TO SET UP INTERNET TECH JOINT VENTURE WITH TENCENT, JV OF TENCENT AND GROUPON; 02/05/2018 – Groupon Acquires Cloud Savings Company, Ltd. – CWEB.Com; 01/05/2018 – GROUPON GROUPON BUYS CLOUD SAVINGS CO; 09/05/2018 – Groupon 1Q Adj EPS 3c; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON INC – 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE RAISED TO $280 MLN TO $290 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold DNOW shares while 69 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 116.23 million shares or 2.97% less from 119.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 62,928 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Lc invested in 44,055 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameriprise Inc holds 1.28M shares. Canada Pension Plan Board, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 172,700 shares. Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Com holds 1.26M shares. South Dakota Council accumulated 0.08% or 261,200 shares. Signaturefd Ltd stated it has 354 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Lp invested in 0% or 65,403 shares. Moody Financial Bank Trust Division accumulated 399 shares. Peak Asset Mgmt Limited Company holds 15,600 shares. Coldstream Management Inc owns 20,782 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Element Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) for 19,536 shares. Aperio Gp Ltd Com reported 52,590 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Renaissance Technology Limited Co accumulated 0.01% or 984,200 shares.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.97 billion and $2.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nielsen Hldgs Plc by 70,286 shares to 9.89M shares, valued at $234.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Criteo S A (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 419,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.59 million shares, and has risen its stake in Banco Santander S A.

Analysts await NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) to report earnings on August, 2 before the open. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 10.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.1 per share. DNOW’s profit will be $9.79 million for 37.47 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by NOW Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold GRPN shares while 52 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 346.75 million shares or 0.30% less from 347.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Limited Liability Com, a Georgia-based fund reported 20 shares. Moody Bankshares Trust Division, Texas-based fund reported 1,274 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag accumulated 2.75M shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Colony Group Inc Ltd Llc reported 34,055 shares. Fifth Third Bancorporation holds 0% or 12,305 shares. 75,212 were accumulated by Sg Americas Securities. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.01% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Mariner Ltd owns 0% invested in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 71,853 shares. Levin Strategies LP reported 75,000 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Exane Derivatives holds 0% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 1 shares. Profund Advisors Lc owns 0.09% invested in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 536,656 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp invested in 0% or 2.73 million shares. Indaba Capital LP holds 3.52M shares or 2.55% of its portfolio.

