Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NVUS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novus Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.01 7.21M -1.71 0.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 21.04M -2.27 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novus Therapeutics Inc. 1,001,527,990.00% -100.5% -88% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 208,110,781.40% -64.1% -54.9%

Volatility and Risk

Novus Therapeutics Inc. is 183.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.83. From a competition point of view, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 4.82 beta which is 382.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Novus Therapeutics Inc. is 3.2 while its Current Ratio is 3.2. Meanwhile, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.9 while its Quick Ratio is 9.9. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $14.5 average price target and a 88.31% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Novus Therapeutics Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 51.3% and 24.8% respectively. About 2% of Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 13.78% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novus Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -13.99% -69.68% -72.33% -88.76% -47.32% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.75% -24.95% -11.08% 110.54% 56.43% 256.57%

For the past year Novus Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.