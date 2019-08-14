Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NVUS)’s Financial Results Comparing With X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)

Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Novus Therapeutics Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.71
|0.00
|X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|-20.25
|0.00
Demonstrates Novus Therapeutics Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Novus Therapeutics Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Novus Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-100.5%
|-88%
|X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-150.3%
|-87%
Liquidity
Novus Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 and a Quick Ratio of 3.2. Competitively, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and has 1.6 Quick Ratio. Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Novus Therapeutics Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 51.3% and 47.8%. Insiders held 2% of Novus Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Novus Therapeutics Inc.
|-3.11%
|-13.99%
|-69.68%
|-72.33%
|-88.76%
|-47.32%
|X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-4.88%
|-24.44%
|-42.79%
|-29.17%
|-18.72%
|-14.51%
For the past year X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Novus Therapeutics Inc.
Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.
