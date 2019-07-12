Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NVUS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX)

We will be comparing the differences between Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) and Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novus Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.56 0.00 Vaccinex Inc. 5 81.96 N/A -2.57 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Novus Therapeutics Inc. and Vaccinex Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Novus Therapeutics Inc. and Vaccinex Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -65.5% Vaccinex Inc. 0.00% 39.7% -191.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Novus Therapeutics Inc. is 5.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.6. The Current Ratio of rival Vaccinex Inc. is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.2. Novus Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Vaccinex Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Novus Therapeutics Inc. and Vaccinex Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 35.2% and 2.1% respectively. Insiders held 2.1% of Novus Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.6% of Vaccinex Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novus Therapeutics Inc. -18.22% -50% -48.84% -47.74% -61.47% 37.5% Vaccinex Inc. 7.52% 41.53% 54.3% 24.55% 0% 113.57%

For the past year Novus Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Vaccinex Inc.

Summary

Vaccinex Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Vaccinex, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the discovery and development of bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is VX15 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, osteosarcoma, and melanoma; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Huntington's disease. The company's preclinical development products include VX5, a human antibody to CXCL13, a molecule that regulates the formation of immune tissues, for the treatment of MS and other autoimmune disorders; and VX25 is an investigational and bi-specific molecule for the therapeutic application of Natural Killer T cell stimulation for cancer immunotherapy. Vaccinex, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.