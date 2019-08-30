Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NVUS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novus Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 128 19.69 N/A -5.94 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Novus Therapeutics Inc. and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Novus Therapeutics Inc. and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -100.5% -88% Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -26.7%

Volatility & Risk

Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 2.83 and it happens to be 183.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 1.97 which is 97.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Novus Therapeutics Inc. is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.2. The Current Ratio of rival Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is 12.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 11.1. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Novus Therapeutics Inc. and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 11 3.00

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $196.5 average price target and a 117.37% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 51.3% of Novus Therapeutics Inc. shares and 95.9% of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. shares. Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2%. Competitively, 0.3% are Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novus Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -13.99% -69.68% -72.33% -88.76% -47.32% Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. -0.37% -4.95% 28.76% 14.56% 29.09% 36.4%

For the past year Novus Therapeutics Inc. has -47.32% weaker performance while Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has 36.4% stronger performance.

Summary

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. beats Novus Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin. It also develops SRP-4045 and SRP-4053, which are exon skipping clinical product candidates for the treatment of DMD. The company has a strategic alliance with Nationwide Children's Hospital for the advancement of microdystrophin gene therapy program under the research and option agreement, as well as Galgt2 gene therapy program under the license agreement; Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD under the research collaboration agreement; and CharleyÂ’s Fund, Inc. to support the development of product candidates using its proprietary exon-skipping technologies under the research agreement. It also has a license agreement with the University of Western Australia for treatment of DMD by inducing the skipping of certain exons; collaboration and license agreement with Summit (Oxford) Ltd. for the development of ezutromid, an utrophin modulator which is in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of DMD; and a gene therapy research collaboration with Genethon to develop treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company distributes its products through a network of specialty distributors and specialty pharmacies in the United States. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.