Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NVUS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)

We are contrasting Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Novus Therapeutics Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.56
|0.00
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|3
|6.84
|N/A
|-0.51
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Novus Therapeutics Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Novus Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-71.6%
|-65.5%
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Risk & Volatility
A 3.27 beta indicates that Novus Therapeutics Inc. is 227.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 1.71 beta which makes it 71.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
Novus Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.6 and a Quick Ratio of 5.6. Competitively, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 and has 3 Quick Ratio. Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The Recommendations and Ratings for Novus Therapeutics Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Novus Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5 consensus price target and a 7.53% potential upside.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 35.2% of Novus Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 72% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2.1% of Novus Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.23% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Novus Therapeutics Inc.
|-18.22%
|-50%
|-48.84%
|-47.74%
|-61.47%
|37.5%
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|24.76%
|24.76%
|33.33%
|8.99%
|-32.4%
|45.86%
For the past year Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Novus Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.
Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
