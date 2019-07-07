Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NVUS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)

We are contrasting Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novus Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.56 0.00 Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 6.84 N/A -0.51 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -65.5% Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

A 3.27 beta indicates that Novus Therapeutics Inc. is 227.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 1.71 beta which makes it 71.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Novus Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.6 and a Quick Ratio of 5.6. Competitively, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 and has 3 Quick Ratio. Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5 consensus price target and a 7.53% potential upside.

Roughly 35.2% of Novus Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 72% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2.1% of Novus Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.23% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novus Therapeutics Inc. -18.22% -50% -48.84% -47.74% -61.47% 37.5% Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24.76% 24.76% 33.33% 8.99% -32.4% 45.86%

For the past year Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Novus Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.