Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NVUS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Novus Therapeutics Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.56
|0.00
|Pfenex Inc.
|5
|10.58
|N/A
|-1.44
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Novus Therapeutics Inc. and Pfenex Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Novus Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-71.6%
|-65.5%
|Pfenex Inc.
|0.00%
|-43.1%
|-32.1%
Volatility and Risk
Novus Therapeutics Inc. is 227.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 3.27. Competitively, Pfenex Inc.’s 175.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.75 beta.
Liquidity
5.6 and 5.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Novus Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Pfenex Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.6 and 3.6 respectively. Novus Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Pfenex Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Novus Therapeutics Inc. and Pfenex Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 35.2% and 81.3% respectively. Insiders held 2.1% of Novus Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 2.14% are Pfenex Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Novus Therapeutics Inc.
|-18.22%
|-50%
|-48.84%
|-47.74%
|-61.47%
|37.5%
|Pfenex Inc.
|25.91%
|25.91%
|76.59%
|43.37%
|18.69%
|126.96%
For the past year Novus Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Pfenex Inc.
Summary
Pfenex Inc. beats Novus Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.
Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.
Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.