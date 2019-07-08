Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NVUS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novus Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.56 0.00 Pfenex Inc. 5 10.58 N/A -1.44 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Novus Therapeutics Inc. and Pfenex Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -65.5% Pfenex Inc. 0.00% -43.1% -32.1%

Volatility and Risk

Novus Therapeutics Inc. is 227.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 3.27. Competitively, Pfenex Inc.’s 175.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.75 beta.

Liquidity

5.6 and 5.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Novus Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Pfenex Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.6 and 3.6 respectively. Novus Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Pfenex Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Novus Therapeutics Inc. and Pfenex Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 35.2% and 81.3% respectively. Insiders held 2.1% of Novus Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 2.14% are Pfenex Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novus Therapeutics Inc. -18.22% -50% -48.84% -47.74% -61.47% 37.5% Pfenex Inc. 25.91% 25.91% 76.59% 43.37% 18.69% 126.96%

For the past year Novus Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Pfenex Inc.

Summary

Pfenex Inc. beats Novus Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.