Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NVUS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Both Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novus Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00 Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 3 13.45 N/A -5.48 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -100.5% -88% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 184.2% -186.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Novus Therapeutics Inc. is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.2. The Current Ratio of rival Outlook Therapeutics Inc. is 0.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.1. Novus Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Novus Therapeutics Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $9, with potential upside of 516.44%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Novus Therapeutics Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 51.3% and 7%. 2% are Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novus Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -13.99% -69.68% -72.33% -88.76% -47.32% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -2.92% 11.48% 86.4% -59.71% -67.28% -41.75%

For the past year Novus Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Outlook Therapeutics Inc. beats Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.