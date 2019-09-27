Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NVUS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novus Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.01 7.21M -1.71 0.00 Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 4 0.00 41.26M -1.58 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Novus Therapeutics Inc. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novus Therapeutics Inc. 957,249,070.63% -100.5% -88% Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 966,751,798.31% -165.8% -80.4%

Volatility and Risk

Novus Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.83 beta, while its volatility is 183.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has a 2.2 beta which is 120.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Novus Therapeutics Inc. are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Its competitor Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.2 and its Quick Ratio is 9.2. Ocular Therapeutix Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Novus Therapeutics Inc. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $9 average target price and a 173.14% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 51.3% of Novus Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 55.8% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2% of Novus Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 3.1% are Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novus Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -13.99% -69.68% -72.33% -88.76% -47.32% Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 1.75% 0.65% 24.66% 22.05% -14.68% 16.83%

For the past year Novus Therapeutics Inc. has -47.32% weaker performance while Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has 16.83% stronger performance.

Summary

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. beats Novus Therapeutics Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. Its product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. It is also developing OTX-TP (travoprost insert), which is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. In addition, the company is evaluating injectable drug delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Further, its commercial product includes the ReSure Sealant, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ophthalmic use. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.