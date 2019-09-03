Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NVUS)’s Financial Results Comparing With NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) and NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novus Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00 NuCana plc 12 0.00 N/A -0.49 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Novus Therapeutics Inc. and NuCana plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Novus Therapeutics Inc. and NuCana plc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -100.5% -88% NuCana plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. On the competitive side is, NuCana plc which has a 15 Current Ratio and a 15 Quick Ratio. NuCana plc is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Novus Therapeutics Inc. and NuCana plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 NuCana plc 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively NuCana plc has a consensus price target of $20, with potential upside of 120.26%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Novus Therapeutics Inc. and NuCana plc are owned by institutional investors at 51.3% and 38.7% respectively. Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2%. Comparatively, NuCana plc has 15.36% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novus Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -13.99% -69.68% -72.33% -88.76% -47.32% NuCana plc 5.77% -18.47% -42.6% -28.84% -57.21% -40.62%

For the past year Novus Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than NuCana plc.

Summary

NuCana plc beats on 7 of the 7 factors Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.

NuCana plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer. The company is also developing NUC-3373, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors, as well as for the treatment of colorectal and breast cancer; and NUC-7738, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of solid tumors and hematology. It has a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Cardiff University and University College Cardiff Consultants Ltd; and an assignment, license, and collaboration agreement with Cardiff ProTides Ltd. The company was formerly known as NuCana BioMed Limited and changed its name to NuCana plc in August 2017. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.