Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NVUS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN)

We are comparing Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novus Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.56 0.00 Novan Inc. 2 11.23 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Novus Therapeutics Inc. and Novan Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -65.5% Novan Inc. 0.00% -272.1% -35.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Novus Therapeutics Inc. are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Its competitor Novan Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Novus Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Novan Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Novus Therapeutics Inc. and Novan Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 35.2% and 6.6% respectively. About 2.1% of Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 35.49% of Novan Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novus Therapeutics Inc. -18.22% -50% -48.84% -47.74% -61.47% 37.5% Novan Inc. 16% 73.75% 11.2% -46.95% -55.87% 67.47%

For the past year Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Novan Inc.

Summary

Novan Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.