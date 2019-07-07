Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NVUS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novus Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.56 0.00 Moderna Inc. 20 40.33 N/A -1.22 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Novus Therapeutics Inc. and Moderna Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -65.5% Moderna Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Novus Therapeutics Inc. is 5.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.6. The Current Ratio of rival Moderna Inc. is 7 and its Quick Ratio is has 7. Moderna Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Novus Therapeutics Inc. and Moderna Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Moderna Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Moderna Inc.’s average target price is $40, while its potential upside is 167.38%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Novus Therapeutics Inc. and Moderna Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 35.2% and 41.1% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2.1% of Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Moderna Inc. has 6.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novus Therapeutics Inc. -18.22% -50% -48.84% -47.74% -61.47% 37.5% Moderna Inc. -1.78% -10.53% 24.77% 0% 0% 51.41%

For the past year Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Moderna Inc.

Summary

Moderna Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Marina Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of proprietary drug therapeutics for addressing unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has three clinical development programs, such as IT-102 and IT-103, a celecoxib program drug candidates for the treatment of combined arthritis pain/hypertension and the treatment of pain requiring a high dose of celecoxib; CEQ508, an oral delivery of small interfering RNA against beta-catenin, combined with IT-102 to suppress polyps in the precancerous syndrome and orphan indication of familial adenomatous polyposis; and CEQ508 combined with IT-103 to treat colorectal cancer. Its preclinical pipeline includes oligotherapeutics for the treatment of bladder cancer, inflammatory bowel, and duchenne muscular dystrophy diseases. The company is based in City of Industry, California.