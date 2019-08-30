Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NVUS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Novus Therapeutics Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.71
|0.00
|Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|109
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.73
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Novus Therapeutics Inc. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Novus Therapeutics Inc. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Novus Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-100.5%
|-88%
|Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-8.7%
|-8.5%
Risk and Volatility
Novus Therapeutics Inc. is 183.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.83. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.16 beta is the reason why it is 16.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Novus Therapeutics Inc. is 3.2 while its Current Ratio is 3.2. Meanwhile, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 45.8 while its Quick Ratio is 45.8. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Novus Therapeutics Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 51.3% of Novus Therapeutics Inc. shares and 98.9% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned 2% of Novus Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 11.33% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Novus Therapeutics Inc.
|-3.11%
|-13.99%
|-69.68%
|-72.33%
|-88.76%
|-47.32%
|Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-2.48%
|-18.06%
|-15.35%
|-22.83%
|-66.44%
|-22.56%
For the past year Novus Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 6 factors Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Novus Therapeutics Inc.
Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.
