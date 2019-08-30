Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NVUS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novus Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 109 0.00 N/A -2.73 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Novus Therapeutics Inc. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Novus Therapeutics Inc. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -100.5% -88% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.7% -8.5%

Risk and Volatility

Novus Therapeutics Inc. is 183.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.83. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.16 beta is the reason why it is 16.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Novus Therapeutics Inc. is 3.2 while its Current Ratio is 3.2. Meanwhile, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 45.8 while its Quick Ratio is 45.8. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 51.3% of Novus Therapeutics Inc. shares and 98.9% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned 2% of Novus Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 11.33% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novus Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -13.99% -69.68% -72.33% -88.76% -47.32% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.48% -18.06% -15.35% -22.83% -66.44% -22.56%

For the past year Novus Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.