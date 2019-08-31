Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NVUS)’s Financial Results Comparing With InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV)

Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novus Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00 InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -8.46 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Novus Therapeutics Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -100.5% -88% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0.00% -184.1% -105.5%

Risk and Volatility

Novus Therapeutics Inc. is 183.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.83 beta. Competitively, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. is 37.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.37 beta.

Liquidity

Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. are 6.9 and 6.9 respectively. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Novus Therapeutics Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 51.3% and 12.4% respectively. 2% are Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novus Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -13.99% -69.68% -72.33% -88.76% -47.32% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 16.11% -14.81% -52.12% -60.95% -69.49% -56.56%

For the past year Novus Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Summary

Novus Therapeutics Inc. beats InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.