Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NVUS)’s Financial Results Comparing With iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novus Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00 iBio Inc. 1 10.11 N/A -1.10 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Novus Therapeutics Inc. and iBio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Novus Therapeutics Inc. and iBio Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -100.5% -88% iBio Inc. 0.00% -150.6% -43.9%

Volatility & Risk

Novus Therapeutics Inc. is 183.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.83. From a competition point of view, iBio Inc. has a 0.83 beta which is 17.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Novus Therapeutics Inc. and iBio Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 51.3% and 8.1%. Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2%. Competitively, iBio Inc. has 45.24% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novus Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -13.99% -69.68% -72.33% -88.76% -47.32% iBio Inc. -2.84% -3.58% -21.13% -22.05% -18.23% -11.02%

For the past year iBio Inc. has weaker performance than Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

iBio Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product applications using its platform in the United States and internationally. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Caliber Biotherapeutics LLC and Fiocruz; and collaboration agreements with the A & M University System, AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and Theoremdx, Inc. In addition, it offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is based in New York, New York.