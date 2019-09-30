Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NVUS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP)

Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Novus Therapeutics Inc.
|1
|0.01
|7.21M
|-1.71
|0.00
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|21
|0.00
|43.41M
|-1.38
|0.00
Demonstrates Novus Therapeutics Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Novus Therapeutics Inc.
|966,617,509.05%
|-100.5%
|-88%
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|209,608,884.60%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Novus Therapeutics Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 51.3% and 0%. Insiders owned 2% of Novus Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Novus Therapeutics Inc.
|-3.11%
|-13.99%
|-69.68%
|-72.33%
|-88.76%
|-47.32%
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|0.06%
|1.87%
|10.99%
|21.61%
|2.35%
|50.44%
For the past year Novus Therapeutics Inc. has -47.32% weaker performance while Fortress Biotech Inc. has 50.44% stronger performance.
Summary
Fortress Biotech Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Novus Therapeutics Inc.
Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.
