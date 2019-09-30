Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NVUS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP)

Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novus Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.01 7.21M -1.71 0.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 21 0.00 43.41M -1.38 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novus Therapeutics Inc. 966,617,509.05% -100.5% -88% Fortress Biotech Inc. 209,608,884.60% 0% 0%

Novus Therapeutics Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 51.3% and 0%. Insiders owned 2% of Novus Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novus Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -13.99% -69.68% -72.33% -88.76% -47.32% Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.06% 1.87% 10.99% 21.61% 2.35% 50.44%

For the past year Novus Therapeutics Inc. has -47.32% weaker performance while Fortress Biotech Inc. has 50.44% stronger performance.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.