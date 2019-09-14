Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NVUS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM)

Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novus Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00 Evofem Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.08 0.00

In table 1 we can see Novus Therapeutics Inc. and Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Table 2 represents Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -100.5% -88% Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 524.3% -617.1%

A 2.83 beta means Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 183.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s 0.61 beta is the reason why it is 39.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Novus Therapeutics Inc. and Evofem Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 51.3% and 55.8%. About 2% of Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.5% are Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novus Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -13.99% -69.68% -72.33% -88.76% -47.32% Evofem Biosciences Inc. -2.99% -13.98% 23.98% 47.27% 117.94% 15.99%

For the past year Novus Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Evofem Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.