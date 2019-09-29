Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NVUS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX)

We are comparing Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) and Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novus Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.01 7.21M -1.71 0.00 Dynavax Technologies Corporation 4 0.00 58.53M -2.54 0.00

In table 1 we can see Novus Therapeutics Inc. and Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Novus Therapeutics Inc. and Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novus Therapeutics Inc. 966,617,509.05% -100.5% -88% Dynavax Technologies Corporation 1,365,736,419.64% -190.8% -63.4%

Risk & Volatility

Novus Therapeutics Inc. is 183.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.83 beta. Dynavax Technologies Corporation has a 0.61 beta and it is 39.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Novus Therapeutics Inc. is 3.2 while its Current Ratio is 3.2. Meanwhile, Dynavax Technologies Corporation has a Current Ratio of 5.3 while its Quick Ratio is 4.6. Dynavax Technologies Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 51.3% of Novus Therapeutics Inc. shares and 83.3% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation shares. Insiders owned 2% of Novus Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.4% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novus Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -13.99% -69.68% -72.33% -88.76% -47.32% Dynavax Technologies Corporation -10.97% -30.83% -57.8% -74.95% -78.93% -69.84%

For the past year Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Summary

Dynavax Technologies Corporation beats Novus Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on leveraging the power of the bodyÂ’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. Its product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, an investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine, which is in Phase III clinical trials; and SD-101, an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic that is in Phase I/II studies. Its product candidates also comprise AZD1419, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of asthma; DV230F that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of liver tumors; and DV1001, a TLR 7&8 agonist, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of for multiple malignancies, as well as DV281 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration and license agreements with AstraZeneca AB to develop AZD1419 for the treatment of asthma; and Merck & Co. to develop SD-101 for varios immuno-oncology therapies. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. Dynavax Technologies Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.