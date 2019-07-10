Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NVUS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA)

Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novus Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.56 0.00 Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 32.76 N/A -2.66 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Novus Therapeutics Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -65.5% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -87.2% -61.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Novus Therapeutics Inc. is 5.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.6. The Current Ratio of rival Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.3. Novus Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Novus Therapeutics Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 35.2% and 41.7%. 2.1% are Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 49.4% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novus Therapeutics Inc. -18.22% -50% -48.84% -47.74% -61.47% 37.5% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14.96% 36.13% 49.16% -31.73% -56.16% 52.11%

For the past year Novus Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.