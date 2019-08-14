Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NVUS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Novus Therapeutics Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.71
|0.00
|Arvinas Inc.
|21
|54.34
|N/A
|-5.73
|0.00
Demonstrates Novus Therapeutics Inc. and Arvinas Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Novus Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-100.5%
|-88%
|Arvinas Inc.
|0.00%
|413.1%
|-120.9%
Liquidity
Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. On the competitive side is, Arvinas Inc. which has a 8.7 Current Ratio and a 8.7 Quick Ratio. Arvinas Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Novus Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The Ratings and Recommendations for Novus Therapeutics Inc. and Arvinas Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Novus Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Arvinas Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
On the other hand, Arvinas Inc.’s potential upside is 31.63% and its consensus target price is $31.5.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Novus Therapeutics Inc. and Arvinas Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 51.3% and 71.1% respectively. 2% are Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Arvinas Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Novus Therapeutics Inc.
|-3.11%
|-13.99%
|-69.68%
|-72.33%
|-88.76%
|-47.32%
|Arvinas Inc.
|9.79%
|16.25%
|32.47%
|54.04%
|0%
|107.63%
For the past year Novus Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Arvinas Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Arvinas Inc. beats Novus Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.
Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.
Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.
