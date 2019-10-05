Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NVUS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP)

Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novus Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.01 7.21M -1.71 0.00 Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 8.04M -7.56 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Novus Therapeutics Inc. and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novus Therapeutics Inc. 996,269,172.31% -100.5% -88% Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 190,661,386.33% -176% -114.9%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.83 beta means Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 183.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.98 beta is the reason why it is 198.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Novus Therapeutics Inc. is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.2. The Current Ratio of rival Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.7. Novus Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 51.3% of Novus Therapeutics Inc. shares and 8.5% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2%. Insiders Competitively, held 5.7% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novus Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -13.99% -69.68% -72.33% -88.76% -47.32% Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.29% -6.4% -19.23% 0.29% -74.93% 21.53%

For the past year Novus Therapeutics Inc. has -47.32% weaker performance while Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 21.53% stronger performance.

Summary

Novus Therapeutics Inc. beats Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.