Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NVUS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC)

As Biotechnology companies, Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novus Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.26 N/A 0.10 39.39

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Novus Therapeutics Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -100.5% -88% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.83 beta indicates that Novus Therapeutics Inc. is 183.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s 2.51 beta is the reason why it is 151.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Novus Therapeutics Inc. is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.2. The Current Ratio of rival Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is 10.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 10.9. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Novus Therapeutics Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s average price target is $7.5, while its potential upside is 119.30%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Novus Therapeutics Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 51.3% and 55.1% respectively. Insiders owned 2% of Novus Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novus Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -13.99% -69.68% -72.33% -88.76% -47.32% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -3.98% 4.32% -8.31% 30.41% -5.28% 55.02%

For the past year Novus Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats Novus Therapeutics Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.