Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NVUS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

We will be contrasting the differences between Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) and Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novus Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00 Altimmune Inc. 3 3.33 N/A -15.41 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Novus Therapeutics Inc. and Altimmune Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -100.5% -88% Altimmune Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -71%

Volatility and Risk

Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 183.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.83 beta. Altimmune Inc.’s 3.05 beta is the reason why it is 205.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

3.2 and 3.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Novus Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Altimmune Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 13.4 and 13.4 respectively. Altimmune Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 51.3% of Novus Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 9.4% of Altimmune Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2% of Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 14.29% are Altimmune Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novus Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -13.99% -69.68% -72.33% -88.76% -47.32% Altimmune Inc. 3% 0.84% -16.67% -27.71% -78.38% 16.5%

For the past year Novus Therapeutics Inc. has -47.32% weaker performance while Altimmune Inc. has 16.5% stronger performance.

Summary

Altimmune Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.