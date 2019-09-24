Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NVUS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX)

Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novus Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00 Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.43 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -100.5% -88% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0.00% -264.5% -178.4%

Risk and Volatility

Novus Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.83 beta, while its volatility is 183.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s 24.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.76 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Novus Therapeutics Inc. are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Its competitor Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Novus Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 51.3% of Novus Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 6.4% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2% are Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 42.43% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novus Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -13.99% -69.68% -72.33% -88.76% -47.32% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.48% -7.97% -32.82% -17.4% -83.14% -76.4%

For the past year Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Summary

Novus Therapeutics Inc. beats Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.