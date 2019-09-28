Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NVUS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novus Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.01 7.21M -1.71 0.00 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 31.70M -3.97 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Novus Therapeutics Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novus Therapeutics Inc. 957,249,070.63% -100.5% -88% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 2,941,176,470.59% -78% -61.8%

Volatility and Risk

Novus Therapeutics Inc. is 183.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.83. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.71 beta and it is 29.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. are 4.3 and 4.3 respectively. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Novus Therapeutics Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $5, with potential upside of 320.17%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 51.3% of Novus Therapeutics Inc. shares and 92.4% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 2% of Novus Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.9% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novus Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -13.99% -69.68% -72.33% -88.76% -47.32% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -32.63% -47.33% -79.12% -81.77% -92.35% -82.68%

For the past year Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. beats Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.