Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (NVUS) Reaches $0.57 Yearly Low; NL Industries (NL) Has 1.77 Sentiment

The stock of Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) hit a new 52-week low and has $0.53 target or 7.00% below today’s $0.57 share price. The 8 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $7.44M company. The 1-year low was reported on Oct, 4 by Barchart.com. If the $0.53 price target is reached, the company will be worth $520,450 less. The stock decreased 3.68% or $0.0219 during the last trading session, reaching $0.573. About 1,837 shares traded. Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) has declined 88.76% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 88.76% the S&P500. Some Historical NVUS News: 02/04/2018 – NOVUS THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.30; 11/05/2018 – NOVUS THERAPEUTICS SAYS HAD $22.5 MLN IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF MARCH 31 – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 ANDREW l. MCDONALD REPORTS 12.24 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN NOVUS THERAPEUTICS INC AS OF MARCH 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – NOVUS THERAPEUTICS INC NVUS.O QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $0.36

NL Industries Inc (NL) investors sentiment increased to 1.77 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.97, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 23 hedge funds increased or started new holdings, while 13 reduced and sold their holdings in NL Industries Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 4.24 million shares, up from 4.23 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding NL Industries Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 12 Increased: 18 New Position: 5.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. The company has market cap of $7.44 million. The Company’s lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also has a foam drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities.

NL Industries, Inc., through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc., operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $169.18 million. The CompXÂ’s Security Products business makes and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks, pin tumbler locking mechanisms, and CompX eLock and Stealthlock electronic locks for use in various applications, such as ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, vending and gaming machines, high security medical cabinetry, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security. It has a 20.06 P/E ratio. It serves recreational transportation, postal, office and institutional furniture, cabinetry, tool storage, healthcare, gas stations, and vending equipment industries.

The stock increased 0.29% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.47. About 5,202 shares traded. NL Industries, Inc. (NL) has declined 40.47% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.47% the S&P500.