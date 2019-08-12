Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NVUS) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Novus Therapeutics Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.71
|0.00
|KemPharm Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.26
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Novus Therapeutics Inc. and KemPharm Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Novus Therapeutics Inc. and KemPharm Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Novus Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-100.5%
|-88%
|KemPharm Inc.
|0.00%
|53.1%
|-171.3%
Volatility & Risk
Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 183.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.83 beta. KemPharm Inc.’s 1.33 beta is the reason why it is 33.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Novus Therapeutics Inc. is 3.2 while its Current Ratio is 3.2. Meanwhile, KemPharm Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Novus Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than KemPharm Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 51.3% of Novus Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 33.5% of KemPharm Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2%. Comparatively, 0.5% are KemPharm Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Novus Therapeutics Inc.
|-3.11%
|-13.99%
|-69.68%
|-72.33%
|-88.76%
|-47.32%
|KemPharm Inc.
|-9.35%
|-25.44%
|-8.7%
|-53.85%
|-67.69%
|-29.21%
For the past year KemPharm Inc. has weaker performance than Novus Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 6 factors Novus Therapeutics Inc. beats KemPharm Inc.
Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.
KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.
