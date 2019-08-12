Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NVUS) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novus Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00 KemPharm Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.26 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Novus Therapeutics Inc. and KemPharm Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Novus Therapeutics Inc. and KemPharm Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -100.5% -88% KemPharm Inc. 0.00% 53.1% -171.3%

Volatility & Risk

Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 183.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.83 beta. KemPharm Inc.’s 1.33 beta is the reason why it is 33.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Novus Therapeutics Inc. is 3.2 while its Current Ratio is 3.2. Meanwhile, KemPharm Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Novus Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than KemPharm Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 51.3% of Novus Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 33.5% of KemPharm Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2%. Comparatively, 0.5% are KemPharm Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novus Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -13.99% -69.68% -72.33% -88.76% -47.32% KemPharm Inc. -9.35% -25.44% -8.7% -53.85% -67.69% -29.21%

For the past year KemPharm Inc. has weaker performance than Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Novus Therapeutics Inc. beats KemPharm Inc.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.