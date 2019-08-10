Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NVUS) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.3% of Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2% of Novus Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.45% of all Biotechnology companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Novus Therapeutics Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -100.50% -88.00% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Novus Therapeutics Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Novus Therapeutics Inc. N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Novus Therapeutics Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.14 1.91 2.71 2.85

The potential upside of the peers is 137.53%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Novus Therapeutics Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novus Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -13.99% -69.68% -72.33% -88.76% -47.32% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Novus Therapeutics Inc. has -47.32% weaker performance while Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s peers have 54.83% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Novus Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 and a Quick Ratio of 3.2. Competitively, Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 7.07 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.83 shows that Novus Therapeutics Inc. is 183.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s peers are 76.75% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.77 beta.

Dividends

Novus Therapeutics Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s rivals beat Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.