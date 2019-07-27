Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NVUS) and Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) Contrasting side by side

Since Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) and Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novus Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.56 0.00 Immunomedics Inc. 15 -6071.96 N/A -1.38 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Novus Therapeutics Inc. and Immunomedics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Table 2 has Novus Therapeutics Inc. and Immunomedics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -65.5% Immunomedics Inc. 0.00% -114.5% -56.8%

Novus Therapeutics Inc. has a 3.27 beta, while its volatility is 227.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Immunomedics Inc.’s 2.06 beta is the reason why it is 106.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

5.6 and 5.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Novus Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Immunomedics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 15.9 and 15.9 respectively. Immunomedics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Novus Therapeutics Inc.

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Novus Therapeutics Inc. and Immunomedics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Immunomedics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Competitively Immunomedics Inc. has an average target price of $23.6, with potential upside of 54.45%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Novus Therapeutics Inc. and Immunomedics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 35.2% and 89.4% respectively. Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.1%. Competitively, 7.19% are Immunomedics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novus Therapeutics Inc. -18.22% -50% -48.84% -47.74% -61.47% 37.5% Immunomedics Inc. 2.97% -18.28% 4.41% -30.44% -20.54% 4.63%

For the past year Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Immunomedics Inc.

Immunomedics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Immunomedics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers. It also develops products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, including epratuzumab, anti-CD22 antibody; veltuzumab, anti-CD20 antibody; milatuzumab, anti-CD74 antibody; and IMMU-114, a humanized anti-HLA-DR antibody. The company also provides LeukoScan, a diagnostic imaging product to determine the location and extent of infection/inflammation in bone. In addition, it offers other product candidates for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, as well as other diseases, which are in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development. The company has a research collaboration with The Bayer Group to study epratuzumab as a thorium-227-labeled antibody. Immunomedics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Morris Plains, New Jersey.