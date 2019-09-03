Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NVUS) and Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) and Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novus Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00 Eyenovia Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.86 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Novus Therapeutics Inc. and Eyenovia Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) and Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -100.5% -88% Eyenovia Inc. 0.00% -108.8% -97.2%

Liquidity

3.2 and 3.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Novus Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Eyenovia Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.9 and 5.9 respectively. Eyenovia Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Novus Therapeutics Inc. and Eyenovia Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 51.3% and 8.1%. Insiders held 2% of Novus Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 4.6% are Eyenovia Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novus Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -13.99% -69.68% -72.33% -88.76% -47.32% Eyenovia Inc. -0.93% -25.81% -46.02% -3.04% -46.83% 11.93%

For the past year Novus Therapeutics Inc. has -47.32% weaker performance while Eyenovia Inc. has 11.93% stronger performance.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.