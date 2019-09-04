Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NVUS) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Novus Therapeutics Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.71
|0.00
|CytomX Therapeutics Inc.
|11
|6.25
|N/A
|-1.91
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Novus Therapeutics Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Novus Therapeutics Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Novus Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-100.5%
|-88%
|CytomX Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-73.6%
|-18.9%
Risk & Volatility
Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s 2.83 beta indicates that its volatility is 183.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.6 beta which is 40.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
Novus Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 and a Quick Ratio of 3.2. Competitively, CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.2 and has 4.2 Quick Ratio. CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Novus Therapeutics Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 51.3% of Novus Therapeutics Inc. shares and 84.7% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 2% of Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Novus Therapeutics Inc.
|-3.11%
|-13.99%
|-69.68%
|-72.33%
|-88.76%
|-47.32%
|CytomX Therapeutics Inc.
|1.78%
|-9.16%
|10.27%
|-38.41%
|-58.88%
|-31.72%
For the past year Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than CytomX Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
CytomX Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Novus Therapeutics Inc.
Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.
CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.
