Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NVUS) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novus Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 11 6.25 N/A -1.91 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -100.5% -88% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -18.9%

Risk & Volatility

Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s 2.83 beta indicates that its volatility is 183.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.6 beta which is 40.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Novus Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 and a Quick Ratio of 3.2. Competitively, CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.2 and has 4.2 Quick Ratio. CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 51.3% of Novus Therapeutics Inc. shares and 84.7% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 2% of Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novus Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -13.99% -69.68% -72.33% -88.76% -47.32% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 1.78% -9.16% 10.27% -38.41% -58.88% -31.72%

For the past year Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.